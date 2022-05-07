050822-mvb-news-qr-code

New technology brings digital content to Bulletin

Our digital edition offers videos, far more photos that ever could fit on a page, supporting documentation, links to related stories and more, but many of our readers tell us they prefer reading their news in print each morning.

Today we introduce a bridge between the two.

NewsVu, a technology used in all Lee Enterprises newsrooms, allows us to publish QR codes in our pages that take directly to digital elements from their smartphones. All you have to do is point the phone's camera to the QR code, then click on the link that comes up on your screen. Voila! You're there.

Since this is just starting in May, what better way to try it out than to take a tour through a Henry County garden with colorful blooms in abundance?

