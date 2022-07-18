 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

071922-mvb-news-correction

  • 0

Marshall Tutor was shot on Friday evening, and at 3:25 a.m. Saturday, Chase Crum was discovered dead of a gunshot and Michael Flippen was arrested and charged. Those dates were incorrect in a front-page story in Sunday’s Bulletin.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert