Welcome to 60 A L Philpott Hwy, a commuter-friendly property with tons of potential! Once part of a larger tract of land, the home was originally a garage, added to, improved and transformed into this charming cottage! Downsize and live in this home yourself, or build a home on the nearly five acres with it and rent the home! Per Seller, new metal roof was installed +/- one year ago! Utilities are as follows: Danville power, PSA water, septic system. Direct TV satellite on property, but buyer to verify Comcast/Xfinity/cable internet availability. The well at the end of the drive is older and non-functional. Driveway is shared. This property and all buildings on it are being sold "as-is/where-is" and the Seller is motivated to consider offers! Please call for an appointment!
1 Bedroom Home in Axton - $89,000
