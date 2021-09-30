 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $36,500

1 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $36,500

1 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $36,500

Fixer Upper, this property has 3 structures, one 4 room cottage (800 sq ft), a mobile home (900-1200 sq ft), and a garage (700 sq ft) that has been converted to a one bedroom. Property is being sold AS IS, WHERE IS. Property does have a septic tank and public water. Address is 521 and 564 Blue Ridge Yacht Club Road Tax map number 13.6(000)000/124,124A

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert