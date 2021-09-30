Fixer Upper, this property has 3 structures, one 4 room cottage (800 sq ft), a mobile home (900-1200 sq ft), and a garage (700 sq ft) that has been converted to a one bedroom. Property is being sold AS IS, WHERE IS. Property does have a septic tank and public water. Address is 521 and 564 Blue Ridge Yacht Club Road Tax map number 13.6(000)000/124,124A
1 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $36,500
