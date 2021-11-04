110521-mvb-edt-letter-scott-NEEDS

I must push back against the racist, undiplomatic, childish and uneducated comment of Martinsville city councilperson Jennifer Bowles in the local Democratic Committee meeting as reported in the Oct. 12, 2021, Martinsville Bulletin.

Her statement: "I can say that I am very concerned about this. ... If you look at the closing of Laurel Park High School, it was a predominately Black school, and now we’re hearing they might close Martinsville High School, which is another predominantly Black school. We don’t think that’s fair, and we don’t want to see that happen.” (Yet the predominately white Fieldale-Collinsville High School closed the same year as LPHS.)

While she does not represent the governmental jurisdiction where I live, it is necessary to condemn that statement whenever it occurs. She may be well versed in earning a college degree and in winning votes. Unfortunately, neither does she understand how to bring people together nor how to create a successful classroom experience for school age children if she believes race is the most important criteria.

More troubling than her comment was the silence and hence implicit agreement with it by the three other city council members (Lawson, Turner and Pearson) at the meeting. One is led to believe that they are just the normal “good people sitting idly by while evil triumphs”.