Cute cottage recently remodeled inside and out! Has newer appliances and sets on 1 acre of land. Close to bypass with access to Danville, Greensboro and Roanoke. Perfect for first time home owners or as an investment property as it is currently being used as a rental property. Come see this nice property!
2 Bedroom Home in Axton - $104,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
It was the fifth instance of law enforcement response to area schools in the past 2 weeks.
Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry asked the Board of Supervisors for $396,000 from the unassigned fund balance and a 10% raise for all department employees.
The death of Katherine White Likens occurred more than four years ago.
In a written objection, the defense said it was told by federal Judge Elizabeth Dillon to make its arguments while she was out of the courtroom -- denying it the right to be heard.
They appear latest in a surge of drug overdose deaths.
- Updated
Crash also damaged vehicles at a car lot.
The Patrick County Sheriff's Office has arrested one man and is looking for another in a rash of catalytic converter thefts affecting the region.
Departments need more air packs and turn-out gear, fire chief says.
Martinsville man was found dead.
“I can’t live like this.” Virginia Beach family frustrated by racial slur, animal noises playing next door
- Updated
When Karen Quick went to decorate the mailbox of her daughter’s friend last week for her 12th birthday, she knew to expect the banjo music and flashing lights blinking from the house next door.