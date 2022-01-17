 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Axton - $167,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Axton - $167,000

Welcome home to 119 Robertson Ridge Rd! This cozy 2- bedroom, 1 bath home is situated on10 beautiful level acres! Living room with fireplace, eat in kitchen, large pantry/laundry, sunroom and multi-level deck. Owned by the same family for 100+ years, this was a working farm raising tobacco, corn & sweet potatoes And evidence of this rich history, there is still an old stable, tobacco barn and smokehouse on this property! Horses permitted. Sq. ft./lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two dead, two injured in parking lot shooting

Two dead, two injured in parking lot shooting

Deputies responded to the scene and discovered Orlando Raceem Johnson of Martinsville suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and legs. Johnson died of his wounds. Malik Douglas, 25, of Martinsville was shot once and died of his injury.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert