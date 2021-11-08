 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Axton - $179,900

Welcome home to 119 Robertson Ridge Rd! This cozy 2- bedroom, 1 bath home is situated on10 beautiful level acres! Living room with fireplace, eat in kitchen, large pantry/laundry, sunroom and multi-level deck. Owned by the same family for 100+ years, this was a working farm raising tobacco, corn & sweet potatoes And evidence of this rich history, there is still an old stable, tobacco barn and smokehouse on this property! Sq. ft./lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

