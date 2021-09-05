2 Bedroom Home in Axton - $284,500

Welcome home to 119 Robertson Ridge Rd! This cozy 2- bedroom, 1 bath home is situated on 40.45 acres! Living room with fireplace, eat in kitchen, large pantry/laundry, sunroom (new flooring is being installed) and multi-level deck. Owned by the same family for 100+ years, this was a working farm raising tobacco, corn & sweet potatoes And evidence of this rich history, there is still an old stable, corn crib, 2 tobacco barns, smokehouse and an old cabin on this property!