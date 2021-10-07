 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Axton - $94,500

  Updated
REDUCED PRICE and MOTIVATED SELLER! Bring offers on this cute cottage recently remodeled inside and out! Has newer appliances and sets on 1 acre of land. Very close to the Sports Complex for lots of fun outdoor activities and close to bypass with access to Danville, Greensboro and Roanoke. Perfect for first time home owners or as an investment property as it is currently being used as a rental property. Come see this nice property!

