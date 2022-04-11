2 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $109,000

Are you looking for a move-in ready home with lots of updates? In the last 10 years this home has had a new heat pump, new hot water heater, new roof, new covered front porch 8' x 18', new kitchen, new bath, new floors and new paint. New plumbing and wiring in 2012. This home has a huge kitchen and a carport. There is an extra lot, an outbuilding and a basketball court. Lots of natural light with numerous windows throughout the home. Gas heater in kitchen is an additional source and conveys with home. This home is cozy, in a great location, and ready for its new owner! Basement gets minimal water during very heavy rains. Lot size and square footage estimated. Call to schedule your appointment today!