Located just minutes from the local Food Lion, Ace Hardware and the Railway Cafe, this home is waiting for you. Note the hardwood floors as you walk thru the home. There is a fireplace with gas logs in the living room. Off of the living room is the dining room that leads to the kitchen. The laundry room is on the main living level for your convenience. The vanity in the bath has a roomy counter top with storage underneath. The rear deck looks out into the woods for the bird watcher in you. The full basement is ideal for extra storage space. With Philpott Lake and the Smith River near by for boating, fishing, and kayaking, call today to get in on this deal! Property info per assessor and/or owner. Property sold as is.
2 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $130,000
