Absolutely adorable well maintained home! Screen porch off living room, large bedroom with walk in closet and access to deck. Fireplace in other bedroom. Nice full bath, and half bath/laundry combination all on first floor--ONE LEVEL LIVING! Upstairs has one large room (no central HVAC), walk in closet and attic access for storage. Double pane windows, hardwood, ceramic and laminate floors. Wildlife abounds--blackberry bushes and more! Cellar outside entry only, good for storage. Roof is architectural shingle not too old. Outbuilding could be workshop with electricity/over head door & small ramp, and other building could be garden shed with electricity and water (sold as-is). Over 3.5 acres of land so very convenient to shopping, schools and the bypass for commuting! Circle Drive.
2 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $139,700
