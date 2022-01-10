 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $139,700

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $139,700

Absolutely adorable well maintained home! Screen porch off living room, large bedroom with walk in closet and access to deck. Fireplace in other bedroom. Nice full bath, and half bath/laundry combination all on first floor--ONE LEVEL LIVING! Upstairs has one large room (no central HVAC), walk in closet and attic access for storage. Double pane windows, hardwood, ceramic and laminate floors. Wildlife abounds--blackberry bushes and more! Cellar outside entry only, good for storage. Roof is architectural shingle not too old. Outbuilding could be workshop with electricity/over head door & small ramp, and other building could be garden shed with electricity and water (sold as-is). Over 3.5 acres of land so very convenient to shopping, schools and the bypass for commuting! Circle Drive.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert