2 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $174,900

Completely remodeled cottage with 2.685 acres. Almost everything in this home is new. The list includes New Lenox heat pump, new wiring, new plumbing, new 200 amp breaker box, new PSA waterline to the home, new bath fixtures, new hot water heater, all new interior paint, new vinyl siding, new kitchen countertops, sink, ceramic backsplash, new flooring plus lots more. The 2.685 acres is mostly level and plenty of land for a few farm animals. The house has two bedrooms, two full baths, a large living room with fireplace & gas logs, and a kitchen/dining combo. There are 9 ft. ceilings, and new insulation in the walls and ceiling. Also on the property is a 20'x24' workshop w/ electricity & bath. Only minutes to Fairystone State Park and Philpott Lake.