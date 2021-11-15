 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $194,900

Meticulously maintained cedar and stone house situated on two lots. Balcony off of the master bedroom. Kitchen has 3 corner Lazy Susans and a pull out pantry. House comes with 4 car garage (2 attached, 2 detached), a single attached carport and an elevated RV carport. If that's not enough storage space, the house comes with a 12x20 shed with a loft. Front porch looks out over a field. This house has been well loved and taken care of. Double pane windows throughout and well insulated walls. Beautiful hardwood and ceramic floors. The basement has pinewood walls and ceiling and gas fireplace. Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

