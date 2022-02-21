2 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $319,900

After a long day, head to your back patio, sit and relax and take in the amazing view of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This one owner home has been lovingly maintained and features an updated open concept. The living area and kitchen are open with a view into the dining room. The large family room also adjoins the kitchen and features a fireplace with gas logs. Oversized master bedroom with 4 closets and a vanity area just outside the master bathroom. There is also a convenient main floor laundry area. The full basement is unfinished and is perfect for storage or completion by a new owner. The two car attached garage is large enough for your vehicles and additional room for storage. There is a detached two car garage with a one bedroom apartment on the upper level. This one won't last long!