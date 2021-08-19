 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $49,000

2 bedroom home. Inspection revealed that roof has 7/8 years of life. No road maintenance agreement. Basement is framed for rooms. Attic has been insulated. Wood floors under carpet per owner. Oil tank needs replacing. Deck will need support post repaired/replaced. Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

