2 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $65,000

Have you ever dreamed of pairing down, living minimally and moving to a tiny house? This quaint little house in a private secluded setting on 4 acres close to Philpott Lake might be your dream come true! Perfect for someone who wants a nice piece of secluded land close to water and is willing to put a little TLC into the house. While this house offers privacy,it is also close to shopping and a gas station as well as Philpott Marina and Fairystone Park. Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

