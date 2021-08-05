 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $72,900

2 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $72,900

2 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $72,900

Cozy 2 bed/1 bath brick ranch with full basement & carport. All on 1/2 acre lot in a cul-de-sac. Level front and back yards. Outbuilding for storage. Seller is related to Agent. Sq. ft. Lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert