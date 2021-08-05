Cozy 2 bed/1 bath brick ranch with full basement & carport. All on 1/2 acre lot in a cul-de-sac. Level front and back yards. Outbuilding for storage. Seller is related to Agent. Sq. ft. Lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.
2 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $72,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Compromised immune system is believed to have rendered the vaccine ineffective.
Former Patrick County basketball player get two years in prison in shooting death of Martinsville man
This is a result of a shootout involving a drug deal near a church and Patrick County High School in Stuart.
How was Teresa Tysinger Williams’ body missed at the wreck site? She was discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a towing company lot.
Court proceedings from Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County district and circuit courts.
This long-awaited road project in Patrick County will have a public hearing on Aug. 17.
- Updated
Smoke was spotted, but the roof wasn't penetrated.
- Updated
The wreckage blocked the roadway.
Patrick County Sheriff's Office release said they were all acquainted.
- Updated
The collision happened on U.S. 58.
Infectious variant and rising cases in West Piedmont Health District are clear signs pandemic is far from over
Low vaccination rates and high positivity rates are key factors along with new variant cases.