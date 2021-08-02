 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bassett - $72,900

Welcome to the cute and cozy 822 Sunnybrook Circle! This home welcomes you with a quiet and quaint neighborhood and a level and spacious yard for entertaining. There is a storage building attached to the home and a dedicated laundry area. The home has been updated with brand new carpet and is awaiting your visit. Open up the blinds in the livingroom to look out the beautiful picture window! Lot size estimated.

