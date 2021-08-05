#6283-Hunters Paradise with breathtaking views! 5 acres of mature hardwoods the rest is in recent cutover with an access road. Excellent potential for a food plot. The brick home needs repairs and is currently unlivable .The property is located 20 minutes from Smith Mountain Lake and the town of Chatham. Less than 40 minutes from Danville or Martinsville. The 9 acres will be surveyed and cut off the 27.80 tract. approximate corners have been flagged. House is as is no warranty.
2 Bedroom Home in Callands - $64,000
