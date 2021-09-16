All information taken from the Webgis Henry County site and seller and must be verified by buyer for accuracy. The mobile home will be surveyed off of this property. The lot size will be determined once the survey is completed. This is a very good location in Collinsville and the house has been remodeled and ready to move in! House being sold as is with no repairs. New carpet and hardwood floors under the carport. The house has fresh paint too and a very nice garage out back!
2 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $89,900
