 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $99,900

2 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $99,900

2 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $99,900

This house has a lot of potential and it is in a great neighborhood close to all amenities. It has a brand new central air unit, very nice large outbuilding and a smaller outbuilding for your lawn mower. The layout of this house is excellent with a huge family room for entertainment. Home being sold as is where is with no repairs. Must be cash or conventional loan.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert