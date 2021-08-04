2 Bedroom Home in Fieldale - $120,000

NEW, NEW, NEW, MOVE IN READY. NEW: Roof, Windows, Siding, Gutters, HVAC, H20 Heater, light fixtures, outlets, light switches, paint, most door knobs and hinges, kitchen cupboards, Butcher Block Counters, Farm Sink, Bathroom Vanity, Bathroom hardware, Toilet, Electrical 200 Amp Box and wires. Refinished Wood Floors to a beautiful American Walnut. Most electrical in house has been rewired. Most plumbing in home has been updated. New Fire pit in back yard and lots of updated landscaping. Gorgeous sunset mountain views. Roof and siding is also new on detached garage. Great workshop area in basement or garage. Eight minutes to Lowes and Walmart and only five minutes to lots of local Eateries and shops, yet private, cozy neighborhood and secluded back yard. New with 1934 Character.