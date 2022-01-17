 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Fieldale - $269,500

2 Bedroom Home in Fieldale - $269,500

This house offers the privacy of country living on 20 acres with two road frontages, with the conveniences of shopping and restaurants close by. This house also offers newer West Windows, a secondary gas furnace and a basement with an outside entrance that could easily be finished into a separate studio apartment or in-law suite. The bonus room in the basement contains cabinet with sink but is not connected to plumbing. Sq. ft./lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two dead, two injured in parking lot shooting

Two dead, two injured in parking lot shooting

Deputies responded to the scene and discovered Orlando Raceem Johnson of Martinsville suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and legs. Johnson died of his wounds. Malik Douglas, 25, of Martinsville was shot once and died of his injury.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert