2 Bedroom Home in Fieldale - $42,000

Welcome to 115 Chestnut St. Are you looking for a home with a separate place to hang out? This home offers just that. The separate area could be a home office and for visiting guests. Its location is convenient to schools, grocery, shopping and Rt. 220 bypass. The main home has electric baseboard heat and a propane wall heater. The foundation was redone and the home leveled when the owners purchased it. The water heater is newer. Propane tank conveys with the home. The Dick/Willie Walking trail and the Smith River are just minutes away. The seller is in the process of upgrading the breaker box. A bank prequalification letter or proof of funds are required before previewing home. Property info per owner and/or assessor.

