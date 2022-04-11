2 Bedroom Home in Fieldale - $71,900

Are you looking for a starter home? Here is a 2 bedroom home that is waiting for its next owner. Per prior mls, the home was renovated in 2020 with new kitchen and bath cabinets and flooring, 200 amp wiring, heatpump and more. The stackable washer/dryer, range and refrigerator are included with the home. The back yard is level and there's an outbuilding for storage. The mortgage payments could be less than your rent payment AND you can paint the walls any color and hang all the photos you desire. Nearby attractions include Philpott Lake/Marina, Smith River Outfitters, Food Lion and Hamlets Vineyard, all just minutes away. Info per assessor and/or previous mls.