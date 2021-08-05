2 Bedroom Home in Fieldale - $79,900

Comfortable Cottage that needs some work but would make a beautiful home for a young or retired family. There is a large kitchen and a separate dining room. There are two bedrooms and a full bath and a nice sized living room. There is also an enclosed back porch. There is a deck on the front with dirt basement space underneath which extends under part of the house. Hard wood Floors in Home. Utility Room could serve as 3rd bedroom but at present is used as a utility room. Nice outbuilding has power.