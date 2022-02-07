Immaculate, Move-In Ready 2Bed/1Bath Home on Rural 1.648 acres, Convenient to Rocky Mount & Amenities! Enjoy Main Level Living, with Spacious Covered Front & Rear Porches. Fresh Paint, Hardwood & Lam/Vinyl Floors throughout, Large Rear Foyer/Mud Rm Area. Kitchen Opened to Dining Room, Lots of Natural Light throughout. Partial Basement for Storage, and NEW 12x20 Storage Shed conveys.
2 Bedroom Home in Glade Hill - $169,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Deshawn Tucker is accused of abducting two women from a Radford grocery store parking lot. Two Fieldale men face charges related to the case, and a woman is awaiting extradition from North Carolina.
"She stated Cox brought her to his residence in Fieldale, where he forced her to perform oral sex on him and two other men," Monroe wrote. "She was later taken to another residence at 362 Sleeping Hills Farm Road by Cox to 'take care of his boy' sexually, where she was left with Bobby Helms Sr."
No one was injured, but a house on Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville was mostly destroyed by fire Thursday night.
Former financial aid director at a Virginia community college charged with stealing nearly $400K in student loan funds
The former director of financial aid at Reynolds Community College was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday on charges of orchestrating a scheme spanning eight years that defrauded Virginia and the U.S. Department of Education of $379,608 in federal and state student loan funds.
There were no survivors after a small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon in Ringgold.
The Henry County Public School System has received over $32 million in COVID-19 relief funding and is considering a budget for the upcoming fi…
A Bassett man is scheduled to stand trial on Tuesday in Henry County Circuit Court on charges of second degree murder and use of a firearm in …
There were a total of 150 indictments issued by a Henry County Grand Jury on Tuesday: 91 regular indictments an 59 direct indictments.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury's determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.
'The Real Dirty Dancing Competition,' a new reality TV series filmed at Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge, premieres on Fox this week
“Dirty Dancing” is returning to Mountain Lake Lodge, the Southwest Virginia resort where Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey filmed the iconic romantic movie in 1986.
The Cessna 310R had taken off in Danville.