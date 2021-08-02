Imagine the fun of having your own home within walking distance to Salthouse Branch beach & boat docks! This cute 2 br cabin holds lots of charm! Stone fireplace, screened porch, multi-level deck, plenty of parking spaces for your boat & vehicles. Many recent updates, metal roof, mini split heat pump, shaker shingle siding added over the original log cabin structure, easy care laminate flooring. This property would make a great Air B & B when you aren't enjoying it.
2 Bedroom Home in Henry - $124,900
