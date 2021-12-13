2 Bedroom Home in Henry - $375,000

Beautiful country setting. Amazing home with high end appliances. Five star dual source range, propane cooktop, electric oven, five star refrigerator, and bar area. House has been remodeled and is a must see. Nice 30x50 shop or make it a garage. Million dollar view from top of the ridge. Easily converted into a 3 bedroom. 16+/- Acres. Open and wooded land. Great hunting minutes away from Horseshoe Point. Can have a boat in the water at no time. Cabinet in upper bonus room does not convey but seller would sell.Bees will be moved. Back driveway shared w/current owner for access to Horseshoe Point Rd. Annual taxes est. *Portion of Tax ID 1130013500, not whole.