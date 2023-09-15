Brick ranch with 100+ acres with close proximity to Philpott Lake and Ferrum College. Mixture of open and wooded land with timber value, long state road frontage, bold creek and trails through out the property. Potential for numerous building sites all with secluded areas. Great property with large trees, picnic areas near the creek, and seclusion. Well maintained brick home with replacement windows and hardwood floors. Taxes, sq. footage, and year built based on county records.