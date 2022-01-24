Cute starter home conveniently located between Martinsville and Ridgeway! This brick ranch is on a dead end street. this home has original hard wood floors in the living room, hall and both bedrooms. There are several built in storage shelves and a pantry in the kitchen to keep you organized. The basement has additional storage and a potential second bath! Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $109,000
There were a total of 150 indictments issued by a Henry County Grand Jury on Tuesday: 91 regular indictments an 59 direct indictments.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury's determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.
The Pacific Bay Steak and Seafood Restaurant in Collinsville will be relocating to the former Sirloin House building on Commonwealth Boulevard.
One Henry County inmate is dead, one is charged with involuntary manslaughter and a third has been charged with the willful delivery of a controlled substance to a prisoner.
Applebee's restaurants, including the ones in Martinsville, Danville and Rocky Mount, have been bought by a Texas family-owned company.
After career season at Wake Forest, Magna Vista graduate Tra Redd preparing for next step in his football career
Magna Vista graduate Tra Redd was named Second Team All-ACC this fall, his sixth season at Wake Forest. Now, the former Warrior is training in hopes of playing football professionally.
A Martinsville man died in a house fire Saturday night on S. Barton Street in Martinsville.
If President Joe Biden's disorderly and lethal Afghanistan withdrawal was the moment that fractured voters' regard for him, then his vicious Atlanta speech last week may be the moment that defines his presidency.
The Harvest Foundation has become synonymous with economic development throughout Martinsville and Henry County, but after a 20-year history, …
Henry County Administration Building will open a 9 a.m. Wednesday due to the potential for refreeze on the roadways. Henry County Public Schoo…