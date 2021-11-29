2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $114,900

Check out this 2 bedroom,1 bath newly remodeled home with large, level backyard, attached lean-to for storage, offering open concept with fireplace and gas logs, new laminate flooring throughout house and tile in the kitchen, nice size laundry room, cozy kitchen with eat in dining area, newer windows, some new plumbing, new sink, all receptacles updated, new ceiling fans and lights . . . Would be a great starter home & READY TO MOVE IN! Acreage is approximate, buyer to verify, no survey. Information taken from County tax ticket.