Make your move to this bright and breezy cottage! This freshly painted 2 bedroom cottage on a quiet cul-de-sac boasts new double paned replacement windows that let in all the light. The oak floors look just refinished, and the kitchen and bath have newly installed laminate. The seller has lovingly refreshed all the vintage door and kitchen hardware to a like-new sparkle. Located conveniently near shopping, commuter routes and Southside Park, 1118 Oak Grove is move in ready!!! Schedule your private showing now!
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $125,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Martinsville Grand jury didn't indict a man who twice was denied bail.
Compromised immune system is believed to have rendered the vaccine ineffective.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help pay for his treatment.
- Updated
The wreckage blocked the roadway.
Supervisors send the concept to the state for its approval -- which is expected.
Joe Henry Hampton, Howard Lee Hairston, Booker T. Millner, Frank Hairston, John Clabon, James Luther Hairston and Francis DeSales Grayson were executed by electric chair for the 1949 rape of a 32-year-old white woman, the largest group execution for a single-victim crime in Virginia history.
Martinsville High School 2021 graduate Jahiem Niblett signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball at Louisburg College in North C…
Patrick County Sheriff's Office release said they were all acquainted.
- Updated
The collision happened on U.S. 58.
- Updated
Henry County would like the change to occur in 2023.