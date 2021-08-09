Move in ready home built in 2011 with open concept. Outside entry to a large crawl space with high ceilings for a LOT OF STORAGE. Close to 10 acres with approximately 3 plus acres cleared. Large barn in the woods that needs work. Plenty of room outside for playing, entertaining, hunting, and animals. Bridge over creek and at one time owners had camping areas in the woods. Lots of ATV trails that have grown up some. Large new above ground pool, a place to play basketball, and a firepit. View of mountains provided by seller and can be seen when leaves are off the trees. Information taken from tax cards and to be verified by buyer.
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $139,900
