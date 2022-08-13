~The Five Points Neighborhood~ Offering affordable, NEW CONTRUCTION, fully equipped kitchen, one level living, 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath homes! Conveniently located within walking distance of Uptown Martinsville, restaurants, grocery stores & shopping. Ready to make the transition from renting to owning? Call today for a private tour and let's see if we can turn that monthly rent payment into an investment!
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $155,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Bassett man, diagnosed with congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), died Saturday while incarcerated in the new Henry County jail, and the fam…
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some j…
A Meadows of Dan woman, reading from a prepared statement at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, called on Council Member Tammy Pearson to resign …
It took more than words for comedian Tim Shropshire to express his reaction to the Tammy’s Grill wings.
"For Governor Youngkin - who knows better - to trash the Department of Justice in that way shows a severe lack of judgment," Kaine said.
Indictments against 31 people were sealed on July 25 when a Martinsville Circuit Court grand jury handed down 177 indictments.
Following are Henry County property transactions recorded through Henry County Circuit Court recorded during the first half of July:
Here are the most recent arrest reports as provided by the Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County sheriff's offices.
Four years ago, Martinsville’s Terry and Trey Carter drove up to Michigan to see the Detroit Tigers retire the jersey of shortstop Alan Trammell.
A Martinsville Circuit Court grand jury handed down 177 indictments on Monday. There were 120 direct indictments and 57 certified indictments.