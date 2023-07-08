Have you been hoping for a modern, move-in ready home? This "like new" home has 2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms and is conveniently located within walking distance to Uptown Martinsville. The seller is leaving all appliances including washer and dryer. LVP flooring throughout the entire house as both bedrooms and the master bathroom were upgraded to LVP flooring. Sq. ft./lot size est. information taken from tax assessment and/or seller (please verify).
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $158,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and tr…
A house fire has claimed the life of an Axton man and resulted in minor injuries to his son.
Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3…
The Henry County Board of Supervisors has already made it known its top concern this year is employee compensation and now the board has the d…
The Martinsville-Henry County Family YMCA has announced plans to build a new $28 million facility in Martinsville.