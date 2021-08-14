Your home in Farmingdale is waiting and it was just built in 2019! It is a beautiful cluster home in a wonderful neighborhood. This home will not last long! You must see it for yourself! All information taken from Webgis Henry County site and must be verified by buyer for accuracy.
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
I’m a Christian, and while I don’t have a doctoral degree from any seminary, I take my Bible study very seriously. With that being said, I bel…
Students began the new school year on Monday and on Tuesday Patrick Henry Elementary School Principal Cameron Cooper sent out a letter to all parents notifying them that someone on the school property had already tested positive for COVID-19.
He could face up to 22 years in prison on a variety of felony charges.
He had been part of a hostage standoff at a motel in Ridgeway in 2019.
She is scheduled to do 9 years of that behind bars.
Thomas Joe Braxton III could get a life sentence after chase and shootout on Jan. 1, 2020.
Commission says no to zone change for a double-wide trailer.
A four-door vehicle appeared to have collided with a parked CenturyLink van.
Patrick County students to enter school with masks as recommended, not required -- following unanimous vote by school board and against advice of superintendent, attorney and insurance agent.
Registrar alerts about voting mailings; VSP gets new trooper from Henry County; Eastman declares dividend
Thanks to a generous donor, pets can be adopted when applications are approved for free from the SPCA on Tuesday.