 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $35,000

2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $35,000

Cute cottage in the city. Home has a shared paved drive. Heat & utilities has not been on since 2012 per the owner. Selling strictly AS-IS! Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body identified; PD looking for kin of Ricardo Gonzalez-Rodriguez

Body identified; PD looking for kin of Ricardo Gonzalez-Rodriguez

The body found Feb. 27 on Smith Lake Road has now been identified as Ricard Gonzalez-Rodriguez.

Gonzalez-Rodriguez was 53-years-old and an undocumented immigrant who had recently come to the Martinsville area, according to a press release from the City of Martinsville. The identity was determined through medical records, DNA and the assistance of the Department of Homeland Security.

Fire damages apartment complex

Fire damages apartment complex

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday, Martinsville Fire & EMS responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex located at 1032 Mountain …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert