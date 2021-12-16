Charming cottage home in convenient location! Large rooms, with 1 3/4 baths -- one full bath and one with toilet and tub. Storage space and separate laundry area in basement, no inside entry. Large brick outbuilding on level lot. Great first-time buyer or investment home.
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $43,000
On Wednesday morning Martinsville Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher arrived at the Henry County Administration Building with a letter signed by Mayor Kathy Lawson and delivered it to Henry County Administrator Tim Hall.
Tim Hall, county administrator and Public Service Authority (PSA) general manager, announced his intention to retire today during the Henry Co…
Five local students have recently completed coursework in elementary education with Longwood University through New College Institute (NCI) an…
Martinsville City Council member Danny Turner (left) and Martinsville Police Deputy Chief Robert Fincher (right) present a memorial flag and c…
A 38-year-old mother of three headed to Martinsville from her home in Stoneville, North Carolina 20 years ago and has never been seen or heard from since.
A scholarship at P&HCC is being established in memory of Amy Thompson Ferguson, a Henry County school teacher who died earlier this year d…
A small quantity of cocaine, several pounds of marijuana and about one pound of methamphetamine with a total estimated street value of $10,000 was discovered and seized during the search, the release stated. Police also seized five vehicles, 18 firearms and $465,207 in U.S. currency, the release said.
No one was injured, but a two-story house in Martinsville was mostly destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon.
About 150 people recently attended a Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) fair in Martinsville.
Sunday for many people was the holiday el Dia de la Virgen — the Day of Virgin Mary of Guadalupe — and it was celebrated in splendor Saturday …