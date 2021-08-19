Convenient city location close to downtown, shopping & hospital. Spacious living dining room combo with masonry fireplace + a den. Eat in kitchen, covered rear deck overlooking level back yard. Roof only 6 years old! Single attached garage. Central AC unit to be installed prior to closing. Great investment opportunity! Sold as-is. Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $48,000
