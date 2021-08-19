Central heat & air with ceiling fans throughout house. Well insulated walls, updated bathroom with walk in shower. Crawl space basement dug out to be larger access to crawl space inside and outside of the house. Attic has pull down stairs, 2 concrete slabs for outbuildings & trailers to be placed. Located close to the Smith River with small boat river access at the end of the dead end street on the right. Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $55,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
He had been part of a hostage standoff at a motel in Ridgeway in 2019.
A Bassett man will spend 33 years in prison for his part in breaking into a home and abducting and robbing the inhabitants.
'A new surge is here.' Dire predictions show Va. on a path to see more sickness, death from COVID-19.
Model suggests Pittsylvania-Danville Health District could top records set in January.
81 students and 3 staff members are out of school because of COVID exposure.
A registered nurse from Martinsville spent 74 days in hospitals and therapy because of COVID-19.
I’m a Christian, and while I don’t have a doctoral degree from any seminary, I take my Bible study very seriously. With that being said, I bel…
- Updated
Video and closed-circuit image might provide a clue.
The name has not been released pending notification of the next of kin.
Restaurants owners said they could not sustain enough workers to remain open.
Court proceedings from Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County district and circuit courts.