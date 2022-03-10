 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $64,500

2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $64,500

Great location for this updated cottage home. Updates include electric (exterior & interior), breaker box, kitchen appliances, kitchen cabinets and counter tops, electric heat pump, roof, front door and storm door, drain pipe to public sewer. Hardwood floors throughout; however, floating floor applied over hardwood in kitchen and bathroom. Henry County Public Schools: Albert Harris Elementary, Martinsville Middle School, Martinsville High School.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert