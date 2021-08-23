Enjoy sitting on the porch in this cute home located in Henry County. Home has new plumbing pipes(per owner), roof & gutters (3 years old), and 3 of the windows have been replaced with vinyl insulated windows. Home has 2 bedrooms, but the Den could be a 3rd bedroom (no closet). The home has a tall crawl space partially dug out & has a dirt floor. Could easily be made into a half basement area. PRICE JUST REDUCED FROM $72,000 to $68,000!!
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $68,000
