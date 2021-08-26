This 2BR 1 BA house has been remodeled and looks great! It features original hardwood floors in bedrooms and living room, vinyl in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. There is new paint throughout the house and pull-down stairs for attic access which is partially floored. The back deck is perfect for grilling, and you can relax on the covered porch. There is also a full unfinished basement with an outside entrance. What a great starter or retirement home - call for a viewing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $69,000
