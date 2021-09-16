Home has a finished attic that can be used as thrid bedroom (not included in sq.ft.) Not currently heated or cooled but perfect spot for a split unit. Very large backyard. Wood floors under carpet per seller. Home being sold AS IS. Sellers not to do any repairs but home is in good condition. Sq. ft./lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $69,900
