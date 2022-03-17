2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $725

Newly remodeled 2bed/1.5bath townhouse available. Quite neighborhood, close to 220.
A crash on Chatham Road Monday afternoon resulted in a fatality.
As a family grieves, an extended group of friends has come to the aid of the parents who lost their son in a traffic crash on Chatham Road Mon…
More than a dozen law enforcement officers and an armored vehicle were in on Sunnycrest Drive in Horsepasture in an attempt to locate a fugiti…
Donny Shermaine Martin, 44, of Martinsville was shot multiple times in the stomach and pronounced dead at the scene, and Stephen Darnell Holland, 39, of Axton has been charged with the murder, a Henry County Sheriff's Office release stated.
The first known triplets in Martinsville were born on Jan. 23, 1940. The final funeral of the locally famous sisters will be held Saturday.
Janice Charity Carter Kirby, died on March 3 at the age of 82. Her sisters preceded her: Jean Hope Carter Clemmons at the age of 60 on June 3, 2000, and Joan Faith Carter Brown at the age of 71 on July 22, 2011.
A Patrick County man is in the Patrick County Jail on multiple charges including attempted murder.
The investigation of a social media threat at Patrick Henry Elementary School (PHES) appeared to be concluded Friday afternoon.
An arrest has been made in the case of a recent roadside killing of two albino deer in Patrick County.
