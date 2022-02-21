2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $75,900

Located in the Horsepasture area of Henry County just minutes off Rt. 58 and near the Blue Ridge Reg. Airport, this home offers hardwood floors and a level back yard. There is a detached double garage, with a concrete floor, electricity and half bath, behind the home which would be nice for the auto-mechanic or car collector. There is a singlewide mobile home up beyond the garage-title unknown and sold as is. Once you close escrow, bring your hammer, nails, crow bar, etc and start working. Basement leaks during rains. A second bath in the brick home was started and needs finishing. Property info per county assessor, sold as is. Buyer should verify. Offers are to be submitted via PropOffers.com by buyer's agent.