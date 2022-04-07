 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $78,900

2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $78,900

Cute cottage built on semi-private lot on Bank Rd, overlooking "private pond" on . Hardwood floors, large kitchen and one level living. Washer and Dryer hookups located on first floor. Semi-finished basement with a woodstove. Convenient location. *(private pond not located on property).

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Henry County Property Transactions

Henry County Property Transactions

The Bulletin has resumed reporting property transactions in Henry County. Below is a list of deeds of partition and conveyances registered with Henry County Circuit Court from Feb. 1-15. The transactions from the second part of February will be published in the Bulletin next week, with the March transactions after that. As space and time permit, earlier transactions will be published as well.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert