Cute cottage built on semi-private lot on Bank Rd, overlooking "private pond" on . Hardwood floors, large kitchen and one level living. Washer and Dryer hookups located on first floor. Semi-finished basement with a woodstove. Convenient location. *(private pond not located on property).
2 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $78,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Henry County pastor who not only preached polygamy, but practiced it, has passed away.
Patrick County Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Brinegar Vipperman has declined to prosecute a Virginia State Trooper in an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a Patrick County man.
The Bulletin has resumed reporting property transactions in Henry County. Below is a list of deeds of partition and conveyances registered with Henry County Circuit Court from Feb. 1-15. The transactions from the second part of February will be published in the Bulletin next week, with the March transactions after that. As space and time permit, earlier transactions will be published as well.
It was not the lucky day for skills games operators in front of the Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA).
Piedmont Trust Bank was established in Martinsville in 1922, and in 1972 a time capsule was closed into a space behind the brick exterior of the building, with instructions that it should be opened on April 1, 2022.
A Martinsville man will serve five years of an 80-year sentence for distribution of cocaine after pleading guilty in Martinsville Circuit Cour…
The wife is to submit not because it’s her nature to be submissive, but because it is right in the Lord.
The Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a person captured on surveillance video from the Virginia ABC Store at 786 Commonwealth Blvd.
Jessica Darling Dickson went missing in 2019. Her remains were discovered almost two years later by Hollins University students along the outskirts of the college’s property.
Make this a keepsake: This honor roll also is in the printed version of the Martinsville Bulletin.